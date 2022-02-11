It’s not only Pete Davidson who has to watch out if Kanye West rolls up to 30 Rock.

In a track released Thursday called “City of Gods,” West muses about taking his revenge on SNL, not coincidentally where his ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s current boyfriend Davidson works.

“This afternoon a hundred goons pullin’ up to SNL / When I pull up, it’s dead on arrival,” West raps in the track. The song also features a sample from Alicia Keys, whose public utterings are usually a bit more benign.

This latest track comes after West rapped in “My Life Was Never Easy, “God saved me from that crash/ just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass.”

“City of Gods” arrives as West seem to be constantly in the news for his ongoing divorce with Kardashian over their children, his new romance with Julia Fox and his pleas on other issues. He recently removed all reference to his family from his Instagram account.

Fortunately, it’s a dark weekend for Saturday Night Live. Its next show is Feb. 26.

Listen to the new track above (parental guidance suggested).