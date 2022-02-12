Justin Bieber After-Party In West Hollywood Sees Three People Shot, Including Rapper Kodak Black

UPDATE: Controversial rapper Kodak Black (aka Bill Kapri) has been identified as one of the three people shot last night outside the Justin Bieber after-party in West Hollywood, according to law enforcement officials and various media accounts.

Black fled the scene after the incident, but later phone police from a nearby location to report he had been shot. It is unclear if he was hospitalized or whether he faces any charges.

Footage captured by TMZ, shows Kodak Black leaving the after-party with an entourage and fellow rapper Gunna. In the footage, they paused for fan photos. As paparazzi circled, a fist fight broke out nearby, spilling back onto the sidewalk where the Kodak Black party stood. The moment is then interrupted by 10 gunshots and an ensuing scramble.

Related Story Rapper Kodak Black Arrested On Trespassing Charge In South Florida

Kapri, born Dieuson Octave, has an extensive criminal record. He was sentenced to prison in 2019 for weapons possession and was later pardoned by President Donald Trump.

Black’s representatives have not commented as yet on his condition or the incident.

EARLIER: An after-party following a Justin Bieber concert on the outskirts of West Hollywood Friday night descended into chaos, as gunfire followed an altercation outside the venue.

City News Service reports police were sent to the 400 block of North La Cienega Boulevard, between Beverly Boulevard and Melrose Avenue, at 2:45 a.m., according to Officer Drake Madison of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Division.

“They (witnesses) heard a fight outside, when multiple shots were fired,” Madison said. Bieber was not involved and there was no indication he was aware of the incidents.

TMZ claims the fight took place outside The Nice Guy restaurant near the Pacific Design Center, where Bieber had performed a concert. Those in the audience reportedly included Leonardo DiCaprio, Drake, Tobey Maguire, Kendall Jenner and Khloe Kardashian.

The wounded included a 19-year-old man, a 60-year-old man, and possibly a 24-year-old man who left the scene. The first two victims were taken to a hospital. The third victim phoned police later to report he was shot.

No arrests have been made.