Justin Bieber Afterparty In West Hollywood Sees Three People Shot, Several Injured

An afterparty following a Justin Bieber concert on the outskirts of West Hollywood Friday night descended into chaos, as gunfire followed an altercation outside the venue.

City News Service reports police were sent to the 400 block of North La Cienega Boulevard, between Beverly Boulevard and Melrose Avenue, at 2:45 a.m., according to Officer Drake Madison of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Division.

“They (witnesses) heard a fight outside, when multiple shots were fired,” Madison said. Bieber was not involved and there was no indication he was aware of the incidents.

TMZ claims the fight took place outside The Nice Guy restaurant near the Pacific Design Center, where Bieber had performed a concert. Those in the audience reportedly included Leonardo DiCaprio, Drake, Tobey Maguire, Kendall Jenner and Khloe Kardashian.

The wounded included a 19-year-old man, a 60-year-old man, and possibly a 24-year-old man who left the scene. The first two victims were taken to a hospital. The third victim phoned police later to report he was shot.

No arrests have been made.