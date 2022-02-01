‘Jurassic World Dominion’ Star Mamoudou Athie Joins Amazon Studios’ ‘The Burial’

You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

EXCLUSIVE:  Black Box actor Mamoudou Athie is reteaming with Amazon Studios for their feature The Burial, based on the New Yorker article by Jonathan Harr.

Athie will star alongside Jamie Foxx, Tommy Lee Jones, and Jurnee Smollett, with Maggie Betts directing from a script written by Doug Wright.

Based on a true story, The Burial follows a bankrupt funeral home owner, who decides to sue a rival businessman over a handshake deal gone wrong. The owner hires a flamboyant attorney to handle the case.

Producers include Bobby Shriver via his Bobby Shriver Inc. label, Double Nickel Entertainment’s Adam Richman and Jenette Kahn, Foxx and producing partner Datari Turner, and Maven Pictures’ Trudie Styler and Celine Rattray.

Athie was nominated for an Emmy last year in the Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series category for FXX’s Oh Jerome, No, which he also executive produced. He currently stars in Archive 81 on Netflix, and will next be seen starring in Jurassic World: Dominion which hits theaters on June 10. Athie recently starred opposite Elizabeth Olsen in Sorry For Your Loss. He’s also well known for playing Grandmaster Flash in Baz Luhrmann’s Netflix limited series The Get Down. Athie’s other film credits include Prentice Penny’s Uncorked, Jason Reitman’s The Front Runner opposite Hugh Jackman, Brie Larson’s directorial debut Unicorn Store, Patti Cake$, Stella Meghie’s Jean of the Joneses. Athie starred in Black Box opposite Phylicia Rashad.

The actor is represented by WME.

