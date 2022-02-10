Julio Torres To Write & Star In Comedy Series ‘Little Films’ As Part of First-Look Deal With HBO & HBO Max

Former Saturday Night Live writer Julio Torres, co-creator and star of HBO’s Los Espookys, has signed a first-look deal with HBO and HBO Max. Under the two-year pact, he has two half-hour comedies in the works: Little Films (working title), written, executive produced and headlined by Torres, which has received a series order by HBO; and Lucky, co-written and executive produced by Torres, which is in development at HBO.

The deal expands on Torres’ existing relationship with HBO stemming from the Spanish-language comedy Los Espookys, which also streams on HBO Max. The series, which has been renewed for a second season, was created by and stars Torres, Fred Armisen and Ana Fabrega who also.

In Little Films, Torres tells the tale of when he lost a golden oyster. The people he encounters as he searches for it and the musings he has along the way become points of departure for little films, as Julio navigates weaving in and out of these introspective, often eerie comedic stories.

David McCary will direct the series and executive produce alongside Emma Stone for their Fruit Tree banner. Additional executive producers are Irony Point’s Alex Bach and Daniel Powell and 3 Arts Entertainment’s Olivia Gerke. Ali Herting serves as co-executive producer for Fruit Tree.

Lucky hails from Torres and Spike Einbinder (Los Espookys) who both write and executive produce. The upcoming series is the coming-of-self story of Lucky, a trans non-binary, dog-obsessed misfit who joins forces with fellow queers in the world of Brooklyn’s gig economy. Lucky also builds on Torres and Einbinder’s collaboration, as the two have both appeared in Los Espookys and will work together for Torres’ upcoming feature debut.

Spike Einbinder

In addition to Torres and Einbinder, Katie O’Brien and Olivia Gerke executive produce Lucky for 3 Arts Entertainment.

Torres received four Emmy nominations for his work on Saturday Night Live, on which he has served as a writer from 2016 to 2021. He co-created, executive produces and stars in HBO’s Los Espookys, which has recently completed production on Season 2.

Torres’ additional acting credits include Search Party, The Great North, Shrill, Together Together, The Other Two and The Comedy Show Show. He will make his feature debut with a currently untitled film in the works from A24 and Fruit Tree.

Torres is represented by 3 Arts Entertainment, UTA, and HJTH. McCary is represented by Mosaic and Myman Greenspan. Stone is represented by Anonymous Content, WME and Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole. Einbinder is represented by 3 Arts Entertainment and HJTH.