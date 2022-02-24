‘God’s Country’ Filmmaker Julian Higgins Signs With A3 Artists Agency

EXCLUSIVE: Julian Higgins, the writer, director and producer behind the Sundance breakout God’s Country, has signed with A3 Artists Agency for representation.

Higgins’ feature directorial debut, based on the short story “Winter’s Light” by James Lee Burke, is set in the snowy wilderness of the American West. In the character-driven thriller, BAFTA and Emmy winner Thandiwe Newton (Westworld, Crash) plays Sandra Guidry, a Black professor living and working in a rural college town who discovers a mysterious red truck parked in her driveway, and soon learns it belongs to a pair of local hunters seeking to enter the forest behind her house. Sandra turns them away politely but firmly – her experience tells her these are not the sort of men to welcome freely into her world. But they won’t take no for an answer, and soon Sandra finds herself drawn into an escalating battle of wills that puts her most deeply held values to the test.

Higgins adapted the script with Shaye Ogbonna, and produced alongside Halee Bernard and Cold Iron Pictures’ CEO Miranda Bailey and Amanda Marshall, with Anthony Ciardelli and The Film Arcade’s Jason Beck exec producing. IFC Films acquired North American distribution rights in a recent bidding war and plans to release the film this fall.

Higgins is a Los Angeles-based filmmaker who previously adapted “Winter’s Light” into a an Oscar-shortlisted 2015 short film of the same name. His shorts have screened around the globe and won dozens of prizes, including the gold medal Student Academy Award, two Student Emmy Awards and the grand prize of Ron Howard’s “Project Imagination” Contest.

Higgins has also worked in television, making his small screen directing debut with one of the final episodes of House, and more recently executive producing and directing the second and third seasons of the mystery series Guidance, streaming on Apple TV+. The New Hampshire native holds a BFA in Film from Emerson College and an MFA in Directing from the American Film Institute, and currently teaches directing at both institutions.

The multi-hyphenate continues to be represented by Good Fear Content, Gang, Tyre, Ramer, and Mortimer PR.