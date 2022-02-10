Judd Apatow Returning To Host DGA Awards; Beth McCarthy-Miller To Chair 74th Awards Gala

Judd Apatow is returning to host the 74th Annual DGA Awards and Beth McCarthy-Miller has been named chair of the event, which will be held March 12 at the Beverly Hilton.

Apatow, who hosted the 70th DGA Awards in 2018 and the 72nd in 2020, quipped, “I am so excited to host again as part of my ongoing campaign for the Lifetime Achievement Award.”

Today’s announcement was made by DGA president Lesli Linka Glatter.

“I feel so lucky,” McCarthy-Miller said, “to be asked by one of my all-time favorite directors, Lesli Linka Glatter, to be a part of this incredible night celebrating the great work that all of my colleagues have done this year. And I will do my best to explain to Judd that hosting in no way gets you a Lifetime Achievement Award.”

“What makes the DGA Awards so very special,” Glatter said, “is that it is recognition by one’s peers, camaraderie in celebrating excellence in our craft and our DGA teams, as well as the special evening we share together as a storytelling family. And more than any other year, we could really use some laughs. There is no host that hits all these notes more perfectly than leading director, comedian, writer and industry force, the incredible Judd Apatow. We couldn’t be more grateful that he’s returning to the DGA Awards stage. And behind the scenes, when it comes to all things live and comedy, it doesn’t get better than Beth McCarthy-Miller. With this powerhouse team on board, it’s sure to be a fun-filled evening.”