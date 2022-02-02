JR Ringer Formally Joins Verve As Talent Agent, Brings Several Established Clients With Him

EXCLUSIVE: Verve has confirmed that former ICM agent JR Ringer has joined the company as a talent agent.

Ringer was one of three ICM agents who left last month to join other firms. He will work with Verve Talent Head and Partner Sean Grumman as the agency continues to expand its footprint in film and television talent representation.

Confirmed clients who have followed Ringer to Verve include Josh Hartnett, who recently wrapped Guy Ritchie’s STX film Operation Fortune with Hugh Grant, Aubrey Plaza and Jason Statham, and will next be shooting Christopher Nolan’s Universal film Oppenheimer; Sean Bean, who was last seen in the Jimmy McGovern BBC limited series Time and can currently be seen in Snowpiercer; Andy Allo, who stars in Greg Daniels’ Amazon series Upload, which premieres its second season in March; David Costabile, who plays Wags in Showtime’s Billions; Isaiah Hill, who stars in Apple TV+ series Swagger; Adam Nagaitis, most recently seen opposite Adam Driver in The Last Duel for Ridley Scott; Jessica Stroup, who most recently appeared on Marvel’s Iron Fist for Netflix, and Levi Miller who played the titular character of Peter Pan in Pan, starred in A Wrinkle in Time and most recently appeared in Streamline opposite Jason Isaacs.

“We are thrilled to have JR join the Verve Talent team,” said Verve partnership in a statement. “His passion, energy and entrepreneurial spirit speak to the Verve ethos of client first representation and make him the perfect addition as we continue to build and expand our talent business.”

Ringer spent 14 years at ICM. He began his agency career there, starting in the mailroom shortly after graduating from the Kelly School of Business at Indiana University as he cold-called HR to get an interview. After his stint in the mailroom, Ringer rose through the ranks, working for Jack Gilardi, Carter Cohn and Chris Silbermann before being promoted as one of the first coordinators and agents at the restructured ICM Partners.

Following news of ICM’s proposed acquisition by CAA, Ringer looked closely at the agency landscape as well as his role in the representation field and felt like Verve would be the best fit for him.

“Verve is a company made up of honest, hardworking and passionate agents,” Ringer said. “The clients’ goals are the only goals. That’s something I have always promised as an individual before, and I’m excited to be surrounded by likeminded colleagues.”