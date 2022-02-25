Conservative Pundits, Social Media Pounce On Joy Behar’s Ruined Italy Vacation Plans

Conservative news organizations and social media have pounced on comments made yesterday by The View‘s Joy Behar in which the liberal co-host seemed to bemoan vacation plans ruined by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

On Thursday’s episode of the ABC daytime talk show, Behar expressed concern over how the invasion will impact not only Ukraine but the world beyond, including Western Europe.

After co-host Sonny Hostin mentioned the possibility of massive Ukrainian casualties and the potential for a refugee crisis in Europe, Behar said, “I’m scared of what’s going to happen in Western Europe too. You plan a trip, you want to go there, I want to go to Italy for four years and I haven’t been able to make it because of the pandemic. And now this. It’s like, ‘What’s gonna happen there?”

Behar then went on to condemn Russian President Vladimir Putin and the invasion, saying, in a reference to WWII, “We’ve seen this movie before in the last century.”

Conservative outlets including The New York Post and Fox News, skipping past an interpretation of Behar’s comments as concern over the invasion’s impact on Western Europe, focused instead on the vacation angle. “Joy Behar moans Russia-Ukraine war is making her vacation plans uncertain,” headlined the Post, while the Fox News website went with “Joy Behar complains Russia-Ukraine war making her European vacation plans uncertain.”

Watch The View segment above and decide for yourself. Behar’s comments come at the 0:44 mark.

Behar did not address the vacation comments on today’s episode even as her name trended on Twitter, but in a panel discussion about anxiety and depression, she said, “It’s hard not to feel anxious with everything going on in the world right now, between the pandemic and this war in Ukraine. It’s very anxiety provoking, the whole thing. It makes you feel bad when you wake up in the morning.”