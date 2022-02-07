Jonah Goldberg To Join CNN As A Contributor

Jonah Goldberg, the conservative columnist and editor in chief of The Dispatch, is joining CNN as a contributor.

Goldberg and Stephen Hayes, the CEO of The Dispatch, resigned from Fox News in November, specifically citing Tucker Carlson’s three-part documentary Patriot Purge as “incoherent conspiracy mongering” and concluding that “the voices of the responsible are being drowned out by the irresponsible.”

Last month, Hayes also landed a new gig as contributor and political analyst on NBC News.

Goldberg’s role as a contributor was announced at a CNN staff call on Monday. He is the founding editor of National Review Online, and is the author of Suicide of the West, The Tyranny of Cliches: How Liberals Cheat in the War of Ideas and Liberal Fascism: The Secret History of the American Left.

Carlson reacted to Goldberg and Hayes’ departures by telling then-New York Times columnist Ben Smith it was “great news” and “our viewers will be grateful.” At the time, there were reports that the network was not planning to renew their contracts when the term expired.

When they departed Fox News, Goldberg and Hayes wrote that Patriot Purge “creates an alternative history of January 6, contradicted not just by common sense, not just by the testimony and on-the-record statements of many participants, but by the reporting of the news division of Fox News itself.”