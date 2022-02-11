‘The Problem With Jon Stewart’ Returns To AppleTV+ In March; Series Moves To Weekly Schedule

Quiet since November, The Problem with Jon Stewart is set to start up again on AppleTV+ on March 3.

After a rocky initial reception for the former The Daily Show host’s fortnightly return to the small screen last fall, the one-hour long, single-issue show will now roll out weekly moving forward. Adding to the mix, the Writers Guild Award-nominated current affairs series will now be even more closely partnered in themes and topics with Stewart and staff’s podcast of the same name.

Of course, it’s going to be a busy spring for Stewart.

In April, the multiple Emmy and Grammy winner and two-time Oscars frontman will be the recipient of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts’ 23rd Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.

The Problem host joins a prestigious crowd of Richard Pryor (1998), Lily Tomlin (2003), George Carlin (2008), Tina Fey (2010), Carol Burnett (2013), Eddie Murphy (2015), Bill Murray (2016), David Letterman (2017), Julia Louis-Dreyfus (2018), Dave Chappelle (2019), and many more. Bill Cosby was given the Mark Twain Prize in 2009; but the honor was taken back in 2018 as the much-accused man once known as “America’s Dad” was in court for the 2004 rape of former Temple University employee Andrea Constand.

Off air the past several months, Stewart found himself in the spotlight of controversy recently with his defense of Joe Rogan after the latter was accused of spreading deadly misinformation about Covid-19 vaccines.

This week, Stewart muddied the waters more.

On one hand, Stewart said on his podcast that he gave “more understanding and nuance” to his pal Rogan than perhaps was warranted. On the other hand, Stewart made a very inexact comparison between Rogan’s POV and his own stance against the bloody Iraq War in the early years of the 21st century “I mean, in the Iraq War, I was on the side of what you would think, on the mainstream, is misinformation,” Stewart said. “I was promoting what they would call misinformation but it turned out to be right years later.:

The Problem with Jon Stewart is EP’d by showrunner Brinda Adhikari alongside Stewart’s longtime manager, James Dixon, and Richard Plepler through his EDEN Productions, which has an exclusive overall production deal with Apple. Chelsea Devantez is head writer and Lorrie Baranek is supervising producer.