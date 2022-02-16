John Cena To Star In Looney Tunes Live-Action/Animated Hybrid Pic ‘Coyote Vs. Acme’

Following the success of its recent Peacemaker series that included a Season 2 renewal, Warner Bros and John Cena are staying in business together. Cena is set to star in the WB’s Looney Tunes animated hybrid pic Coyote vs. Acme. Dave Green will direct, with a screenplay from Samy Burch based on the Looney Tunes characters and the New Yorker article “Coyote v. Acme” by Ian Frazier.

The film follows Wile E. Coyote, who after ACME products fail him one too many times in his dogged pursuit of the Roadrunner, decides to hires a billboard lawyer to sue the ACME Corporation. The case pits Wile E. and his lawyer against the latter’s intimidating former boss (Cena), but a growing friendship between man and cartoon stokes their determination to win.

Chris DeFaria and James Gunn are producing, the latter, who also created the Peacemaker series, under his Two Monkeys, A Goat and Another, Dead, Monkey production banner. The film is set to bow in theaters on July 21, 2023.

Cena has been on quite the tear as of late including Peacemaker, on which he reprises the character he made famous in last year’s The Suicide Squad. The series created by Gunn, who wrote all eight episodes of Season 1 and directed five, was given a Season 2 renewal today ahead of the Season 1 finale that drops at midnight Thursday.

Also on the film side, Cena appeared opposite Vin Diesel in the most recent installment in The Fast and the Furious series, F9. He is repped by ICM Partners.