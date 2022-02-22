Joe Biden Announces New Sanctions On Russia In Response To Vladimir Putin’s Start Of An “Invasion Of Ukraine”

President Joe Biden, addressing the dire crisis in Ukraine, said that he is imposing a series of new sanctions on Russia, the latest move in a geopolitical crisis over the widespread belief that Vladimir Putin is poised to launch a widespread invasion of Ukraine.

“This is the beginning of a Russian invasion of Ukraine,” Biden said, promising that “if Russia goes further with this invasion, we stand prepared to go further as with sanctions.”

The sanctions come a day after Putin announced the recognition of two separatist regions of Ukraine as independent republics, a move widely viewed as a prelude to an attack. Indeed, Putin approved the movement of troops into the eastern regions as a “peacekeeping” force, further escalating what may be a wider invasion.

Biden’s brief speech from the East Room was delayed about an hour and 20 minutes from its originally scheduled start, perhaps underscoring the delicate task that the president faces in navigating the escalating crisis. Cable networks carried the speech live. Among broadcasters, ABC, NBC and Fox had special reports from the White House. CBS stayed with the UEFA Champions League pre match.

The first “tranche” of sanctions, Biden said, would be on two Russian financial institutions, as well as Russian sovereign debt, which means that the country can no longer raise money from the West and cannot trade debt on U.S. and European markets. He also said that sanctions would be imposed on Russian elites and their family members.

“Yesterday, the world heard clearly the full extent of Vladimir Putin’s twisted rewrite of history,” Biden said, referring to Putin’s lengthy speech on Monday. Biden said that there was still time for diplomacy to avoid a “worst case scenario.”

Putin also declared that the 2014 Minsk Agreement does “not exist” and pulled his diplomats out of Ukraine. The Russian leader also received the OK from parliament to use military force outside of the country.

Other countries also have taken steps in response. Earlier on Tuesday, Germany halted the Nord Stream 2, a pipeline that was to bring natural gas from Russia to western Europe.

In the wake of Putin’s speech, the White House on Monday had stopped short of calling Russia’s movements an “invasion.” But that changed on Tuesday morning, when deputy national security adviser Jon Finer, on CNN, called it “the beginning of an invasion.”

Stocks were down sharply midday Tuesday ahead of Biden’s address. Indexes had opened only modestly lower but turned pretty dour as trading progressed.

The DJIA is down over 400 points, or 1.3%, the Nasdaq by 1.24%. The S&P 500 and Russell 2000 have also shed more than 1%. Russia-Ukraine tensions have weighed on stocks in recent weeks.

On Tuesday there was a noteworthy spike in oil prices at a time of already high U.S. inflation, and the market is jittery that retaliatory sanctions imposed, or planned, on Putin’s regime could have widespread ripple effects on the global economy.

The red ink encompassed most of media. Two exceptions are shares of Tegna, the big broadcaster that agreed to be acquired this morning, up 6%, and Roku, up 10%, in a rebound after disappointment earnings smacked the stock late last week.

In the wait for the Biden speech to start, CNN went multiple times to correspondents in Ukraine and Moscow, as well as the White House. John Harwood assessed the impact of U.S. sanctions. “This is going to be a long slog, the results of which are going to sting the pocketbook of the American people,” he said.

Biden said that his administration “is using every tool at our disposal to protect American businesses and consumers from rising prices at the pump. As I said last week, defending freedom will have costs for us as well, here at home. We need to be honest about that. But as we do this, I am going to take robust action to make sure the pain of our sanctions is targeted at the Russian economy, not ours.”

— Jill Goldsmith contributed to this report.