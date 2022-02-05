Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Cineplex Boss Ellis Jacob To Be Lauded With NATO Marquee Award At CinemaCon

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Beijing Olympics Opening Ceremony Review: China Sets Off Propaganda Fireworks; NBC Awkwardly Balances Sports & Geopolitics
Read the full story

Jo Koy ‘Easter Sunday’ Movie Moving To Late Summer

Jo Koy
Jo Koy AP

Jo Koy’s movie Easter Sundaywhich was scheduled to open roughly two weeks before Easter weekend on April 1, is heading to August 5.

We’re told that it’s a stronger weekend for the DreamWorks Pictures and Universal release. Koy recently moved his comedy tour, which was set to kick off on January 14, to this summer starting June 10.

Easter Sunday now leaves behind a weekend where Sony moved its Marvel movie Morbius and to a frame where Paramount has its Owen Wilson comedy Secret Headquarters and Warner Bros an untitled event movie.

Stand-up star Koy toplines Easter Sunday playing a man returning home for an Easter celebration with his riotous, bickering, eating, drinking, laughing, loving family in this love letter to his Filipino-American community. Starring in the pic are Jimmy O. Yang, Tia Carrere, Brandon Wardell, Tony nominee Eva Noblezada, Lydia Gaston, Asif Ali, Rodney To, Eugene Cordero, Jay Chandrasekhar, Tiffany Haddish and Lou Diamond Phillips.

Chandrasekhar directs from a script by Ken Cheng. The film is produced by Rideback’s Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich, and is executive produced by Koy, Jessica Gao, Yang, Cheng, Joe Meloche, Nick Reynolds and Seth William Meier. Amblin Partners and Universal have overseas rights.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

1 Comment

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad