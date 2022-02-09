Jimmy Kimmel Outraged Over Oscar’s ‘Spider-Man’ Snub, Baffled By ‘Don’t Look Up’

Jimmy Kimmel thinks he knows why his favorite film of the year, Spider-Man: No Way Home got snubbed of an Oscar nomination yesterday. And he’s not happy about it.

“You’re telling me Don’t Look Up was better than Spider-Man?,” he asked at the top of last night’s Jimmy Kimmel Live on ABC. “It most certainly was not. Even if you go by the critics’ reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, Don’t Look Up, among top critics, got a 46. Spider-Man has a 90! For God’s sake, Jackass Forever has an 89!”

Kimmel’s explanation: “Here’s what happened. The Academy voters…looked at the list, they saw the names Leo DiCaprio and Meryl Streep [in Don’t Look Up] and they checked that box. And then they put their kids in the car and they went to the movie Spider-Man! And they loved it. But they didn’t vote for it.”

Some other Oscar observations from Kimmel:

“The Power of the Dog got twelve nominations – one for every person who saw it.”

“The Best Picture nominees were Power of the Dog, West Side Story, Cold Night’s Running, Midnight Nocturne, Cable Car 29, Dune, My Name Is Ezekiel and Gazebo 953. OK, half of those names I made up. But the question is… which half? We’ll never know.”

“I mean, my God. Nicole Kidman can’t even shoot webs out of her wrists!”

