Jimmy Fallon & Jimmy Kimmel Take On Oscar Decision To Pre-Record Some Categories, Offer Suggestions For Trimming Ceremony

Late night hosts Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel took on the controversial Oscar move to pre-record certain categories – documentary short, film editing, makeup/hairstyling, original score, production design, animated short, live-action short and sound – rather than broadcast them live during the 94th Academy Awards on March 27.

“Even more insulting,” said NBC’s Tonight host Fallon, “before the awards are presented, the announcer will say, ‘And now, the categories nobody cares about.’”

“If they really want to shorten the broadcast, maybe just skip the part where someone explains what an actor is,” Fallon continued. Watch the clip above (the Oscar mentions occur at the 1:08 mark).

Over on ABC, the host of Jimmy Kimmel Live! poked fun at the decision, the categories and the Oscars themselves. The former Oscars host said, “How could they do this? I mean, who could forget that magical moment back in 1975 when Ronald Pierce and Melvin Metcalfe won best sound for Earthquake?”

Kimmel also quipped, “It does feel ironic for the editors to be cut out of the show.”

“I think they should go even further,” Kimmel sniped. “Boil it down to Best Actor, Best Actress and Best Picture, and we can all get to sleep.”

Watch Kimmel’s segment below. The Oscar talk arrives at the 9:32 mark.