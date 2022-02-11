Jim Angle Dies: Former Fox News Channel Correspondent Was 75

Jim Angle, one of Fox News Channel’s original reporting line-up in 1996 and its chief national correspondent when he retired in 2014, died Wednesday at his home in Arlington, Virginia. He was 75.

His death was confirmed by Fox News. A cause was not disclosed.

In a statement on the Fox News website, Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott said, “Jim was a Fox News original and a top Washington correspondent whose talent and fearless reporting was unmatched. He was a central figure to establishing our Washington bureau in 1996 and was beloved across the entire network for his down-to-earth easygoing demeanor, his kindness and a smile that was ever present. He will be greatly missed, and we extend our heartfelt condolences to his entire family,”

Before joining Fox News, Angle had covered economics for ABC and was a political reporter for CNN covering the Bob Dole presidential campaign of 1996. According to Fox News, the channel’s Brit Hume invited Angle to join the new organization. Angle became a regular contributor to Hume’s nightly Special Report, and eventually became a regular substitute anchor for the program.

Among the stories Angle covered after joining the Rupert Murdoch-owned Fox News were Bill Clinton’s 1996 re-election campaign and his 1999 impeachment trial. Angle also covered the 2000 Florida recount story, reporting live from Vice President Gore’s Nashville headquarters, and later was assigned to various aspects of the Barack Obama and George W. Bush administrations.

In 2011, Angle was named the channel’s chief national correspondent. He retired in 2014.

Angle was predeceased by wife Patrice Angle, who died last year. He is survived by sons Spencer and Chris Pisinski, brother George Angle and sister-in-law Alison Avagliano.