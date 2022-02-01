Jessie Buckley, Fiona Shaw & Vicky Krieps To Star In ‘Hot Milk’, ‘Ida’ Writer’s Directing Debut – EFM

Cast has been set for Hot Milk, the feature directing debut of Rebecca Lenkiewicz, whose credits as a screenwriter include Ida, Disobedience, and Colette.

Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter), Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve) and Vicky Krieps (Phantom Thread) will lead the movie, which is an adaptation of Deborah Levy’s novel. The Spain-set story chronicles the complexities of a relationship between a singular mother and daughter.

Rose (Shaw) and her daughter Sofia (Buckley) travel to the Spanish seaside town of Almería to consult with the shamanic Dr Gomez, a physician who could possibly hold the cure to Rose’s mystery illness, which has left her bound to a wheelchair. But in the sultry atmosphere of this sun-bleached town Sofia, who has been trapped by her mother’s illness all her life, finally starts to shed her inhibitions, enticed by the persuasive charms of enigmatic traveller Ingrid

Hot Milk was developed by Bonnie Productions together with Film4 and is produced by Christine Langan (The Lost King). Executive producers are Farhana Bhula, Ollie Madden and Daniel Battsek for Film4. The film is in pre-production and will start shooting in September 2022, in Almería.

HanWay Films has picked-up worldwide sales rights and will launch the title at the European Film Market.