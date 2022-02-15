Jessica Lowndes Inks Multi-Picture Deal With GAC Family; Will Write, Produce & Direct Projects

EXCLUSIVE: Multi-hyphenate Jessica Lowndes has signed a four-picture deal to star in, write, direct and executive produce original films for GAC Family.

The announcement follows the weekend premiere of Harmony From The Heart, in which Lowndes starred with Jesse Metcalfe. She also wrote the original screenplay and executive produced the film.

Lowndes is also the latest Hallmark Channel alum to sign a deal with GAC Family, which is run by Bill Abbott, former CEO of Crown Media Family Networks, parent of Hallmark Channel. Abbott has been bringing in established Hallmark Channel talent he worked with while running the network. Lowndes joins fellow Hallmark Channel vets including Jen Lilley, Danica McKellar and Trevor Donovan, all of whom have signed multi-picture deals with GAC Family. Additionally, When Calls the Heart alums Lori Loughlin and Daniel Lissing reunited for the return of spinoff When Hope Calls on GAC Family.

Harmony From The Heart marks the sixth film Lowndes has EP’d and her second produced script as a writer. She also performs several of the film’s original songs, which she wrote and produced, “11:11” with Grammy-nominated and Platinum-selling singer-songwriter and producer Zyra, alongside music producers Aaron Edwards (Miley Cyrus, Elohim, Lucy Hale) and Corey Walles. Edwards and Walles produced a majority of the music for the film.

Her first collaboration with GAC Family was Executive Producing and starring in Autumn Romance the first original film to air on the network. Lowndes recently Executive Produced and starred in the original film Angel Falls Christmas, which premiered on GAC Family in November 2021.

In 2015, Lowndes starred alongside Will Ferrell and Kristen Wiig in Lifetime’s A Deadly Adoption. In the past few years she has starred in over 10 projects with Lifetime and Hallmark, many of which included original songs she wrote and performed for the projects. She wrote the screenplay for Over the Moon in Love and co-wrote/performed the hit song “Paradise” for the film which hit #1 on iTunes Singer/Songwriter charts. She also starred in the 2021 film Mix Up in the Mediterreanean for Hallmark Channel. Her duet “Alive,” which she performed with her co-star Jeremy Jordan for the film, cracked the top 15 on iTunes last year.

Lowndes is best known for her depiction of drug-addicted teen Adrianna on the CW’s 90210. Originally written as a 3-episode arc, the character quickly became a series regular and a central character on 90210 for five seasons.

Lowndes has self-released over 20 original songs and her single, Silicone in Stereo reached #11 on the Billboard charts in both the U.S. and Canada.

Lowndes is repped by Aperture Entertainment, Deb Dillstone, A3 Artists Agency, and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.