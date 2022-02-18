Emmy-Nominated ‘Hollywood’ Actor Jeremy Pope Signs With WME

EXCLUSIVE: Jeremy Pope, the actor who found a breakout screen role as Archie Coleman in Ian Brennan and Ryan Murphy’s Netflix series Hollywood, has signed with WME for representation.

Pope’s performance on the show, about a group of aspiring actors and filmmakers in post-World War II Tinseltown trying to make it big, earned him an Emmy Award nomination for Best Actor in a Limited Series, as well as the African American Film Critics Association’s Breakout Performer Award.

Pope was also recently seen on FX’s Emmy-nominated drama series, Pose, and has just wrapped filming the lead role in writer-director Elegance Bratton’s autobiographical drama The Inspection for A24. He will next star as Sammy Davis Jr. in the recently announced feature Scandalous!, directed by three-time Emmy nominee Janet Mock (Pose, Hollywood), and has previously appeared in Regina King’s Oscar-nominated Amazon drama One Night in Miami…, among other projects.

Related Story 'Resurrection' Filmmaker Andrew Semans Signs With WME

Pope made history in 2019 as the sixth person to earn two Tony Award nominations in the same season: Best Lead Actor in a Play for his Broadway debut in Tarrell Alvin McCraney’s Choir Boy, and Best Supporting Actor in a Musical for his Broadway musical debut as Eddie Kendricks in Ain’t Too Proud. His role in the former production also earned him a Theatre World Award for Outstanding Broadway Debut, along with an Outer Critics Circle Award nomination and a Drama League Award nomination.

This winter, Pope will make his London theatrical debut starring as legendary artist Jean-Michel Basquiat opposite Paul Bettany as Andy Warhol in The Collaboration, which will explore the intimate friendship between the two prolific artists. The Collaboration will also be shot as a feature film later this year, with Pope and Bettany reprising their roles.

Pope has been featured in Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Volume III Fashion Show, Theory’s “Pursuit of Tomorrow Campaign” and Ralph Lauren’s Pride Campaign, and walked the runway as part of Gucci’s Spring 2022 Fashion Show.

He continues to be represented by Jill McGrath at Door 24 Entertainment, lawyer Michael Auerbach and Jenny Tversky at Shelter PR.