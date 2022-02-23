‘Jeopardy! National College Championship’ Ties With ‘This Is Us’ In Demo; ‘FBI’ Tops Audience

Tuesday returned to its regularly-scheduled programming with a tie between the finale of ABC’s Jeopardy! National College Championship and the post-Olympics comeback of NBC’s This Is Us.

In fast affiliates the two titles tied as the highest-rated programs of Tuesday evening. In the 8 p.m. hour Jeopardy! National College Championship topped the hour with a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demo and 5.45 million viewers. The finale, which saw UT Austin senior Jaskaran Singh the top prize, was up in its final episode from its premiere (0.6, 4.08M) a couple weeks back. Jeopardy! bested the return of FBI on CBS (0.6, 7.10M), which took home the night’s most viewers. Also returning to the 8 o’clock hour were American Auto (0.4, 1.98M), The Resident (0.3, 3.02M), Superman & Lois (0.2, 0.79M) and Grand Crew (0.3, 1.48M)

This Is Us (0.7, 4.28M) made its return to primetime after an Olympics-prompted hiatus topping the 9 p.m. hour. Following shortly behind was the latest Abbott Elementary on ABC (0.6 2.85M). The comedy from Quinta Brunson continues to make milestones for ABC, with the sophomore episode now showing the network’s strongest comedy ratings since the Modern Family finale. In the same hour were FBI: International (0.5, 5.92M), Naomi (0.1, 0.50M) and the finale of Fox’s The Real Dirty Dancing (0.2, 1.35M). The latest episode of the Fox competition series was on par with its series debut (0.2, 1.49M) earlier in the month.

The night came to a close with FBI: Most Wanted (0.5, 5.48M) in the lead, followed by New Amsterdam (0.3, 2.80M) and To Tell The Truth (0.3, 1.82M)

Wednesday will settle back into non-Olympics programming with ABC’s family slate, NBC’s Chicago trio, Fox’s reality competitions and more.