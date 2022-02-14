Jeffrey Wright Shares ‘Westworld’ Update: “Bernard Is Still Trying To Solve It All”

Jeffrey Wright has an update on the fourth season of Westworld, which has been delayed due to Covid-19. The HBO series’ Season 3 concluded on May 3, 2020.

“We wrapped last December, but I’m not exactly sure when it’s when it’s coming out,” Wright told Deadline on Monday while promoting the Apple TV+ docuseries he narrated, Abraham’s Dilemma, premiering February 18.

He continued, “Season 4 is going to be more of the Westworld you’ve come to expect and more digging down into some issues and some technology that is going to look familiar to us, as always. It’s gonna be exciting. I’m not sure exactly when we’re to air but within the coming months, certainly.”

He also shared what his character Bernard Lowe has been up to in the interim.

“Bernard is still trying to solve it all and he is still very much a part of the struggle,” the Emmy and Tony winner said. “The struggle goes on, and Bernard is right there at the center of it. It’s gonna be fun.”

Series co-creator Lisa Joy teased what’s ahead with Deadline in August, including the addition of “new worlds.”

“You’re going to see some new worlds that I think are really fun and you’re going to see someone who I kidnapped from Reminiscence in a funny way,” she revealed on Deadline’s Hero Nation podcast, referencing her HBO film.