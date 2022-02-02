Jeff Zucker Resigns As Head Of CNN, Citing Failure To Disclose “Consensual Relationship” With A Colleague

Jeff Zucker has resigned as the president of CNN, citing his failure to disclose what he characterized as a “consensual relationship” with a colleague.

“As part of the investigation into Chris Cuomo’s tenure at CNN, I was asked about a consensual relationship with my closest colleague, someone I have worked with for more than 20 years,” Zucker wrote. “I acknowledged the relationship evolved in recent years. I was required to disclose it when I began but I didn’t. I was wrong.”

He did not name the colleague, but Allison Gollust, executive vice president and chief marketing officer for CNN, said in a statement that CNN’s Brian Stelter read on air, “Jeff and I have been close friends and professional partners for over 20 years. Recently our relationship changed during Covid. I regret that we didn’t disclose it at the right time.”

Zucker and Gollust previously worked together at NBC, and their relationship had long been the source of rumor and speculation. In her book, Going There, Katie Couric wrote that Zucker and Gollust were “joined at the hip.”

Zucker’s departure ends a nine-year tenure at the network, as he transformed the 24-hour news channel into one that highlighted personalities and single-storylines and, during Donald Trump’s presidency, was often a target of White House attacks.

Zucker had been expected to depart at the end of last year, but that was pushed back as Discovery completes the purchase of WarnerMedia. His future after the acquisition was completed, expected this spring, was unclear. Although Zucker is close to David Zaslav, who will lead the new company, Discovery’s top shareholder, John Malone, has been critical of CNN and told CNBC last year that he wanted it to “evolve back to the kind of journalism that it started with.”

He’s also been instrumental in developing CNN+, the network’s upcoming subscription streaming service, with huge sums poured into luring new talent and creating new programming.

Stelter broke the news, posting Zucker’s announcement to staff.

Jeff Zucker just announced his resignation to a stunned CNN. pic.twitter.com/sWXYNBO20d — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) February 2, 2022

More to come.