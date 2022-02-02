WarnerMedia Names Three Executives To Serve As Interim Co-Heads Of CNN Following Jeff Zucker’s Departure

Michael Bass, Amy Entelis and Ken Jautz will serve as interim co-heads of CNN following the resignation of Jeff Zucker.

WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar indicated that the trio would lead the network on an interim basis through the close of the company’s merger with Discovery, which is expected in the spring or even earlier.

Kilar wrote in a memo to employees that he has “full confidence that Michael, Amy and Ken, as interim heads for News, will provide the leadership this organization needs during this time of transition.”

Bass has been executive vice president of programming for CNN U.S., Entelis is executive vice president for talent and content development at CNN Worldwide, and is executive vice president of CNN/U.S.

Although Zucker’s future was uncertain when the Discovery-WarnerMedia transaction closes, the abrupt nature of his departure came as a surprise to CNN staff and the media world in general. Zucker said that he failed to disclose the nature of a relationship with a longtime colleague. She was later identified as Allison Gollust, who serves as the network’s top marketing executive.

Jason Kilar’s complete memo is below.

Team News and Sports –



We are fortunate to have three senior leaders within the News organization who have agreed to serve as interim co-heads for CNN beginning today through what you should anticipate will be through the close of the pending transaction with Discovery. These leaders are Michael Bass, Amy Entelis and Ken Jautz.



I have full confidence that Michael, Amy and Ken, as interim heads for News, will provide the leadership this organization needs during this time of transition.



Lenny Daniels will continue to serve as President and lead Turner Sports & Bleacher Report.



Patrick Crumb will continue as President and head of the regional sports networks.



You will hear more from Michael, Amy, Ken, Lenny, and Patrick in the coming days but I wanted you to be aware of these decisions that have been made.



