Jax Media Opens Atlanta Base, Hires Alex Orr As Head Of Production

EXCLUSIVE: Jax Media is planting a flag in Atlanta.

The Search Party and Emily in Paris producer is expanding its footprint and opening a base in Georgia and has hired Atlanta line producer Alex Orr as head of production for Jax Atlanta.

It comes after the company wrapped its first production in city – HBO Max pilot Camp Friends, which didn’t go forward at the streamer.

Jax Media has been expanding its reach in recent years with an office in London, alongside bases in New York and LA.

In addition to working on Atlanta, Orr has lined produced and served as unit production manager on series including Teenage Bounty Hunters, Social Distance and Die Hart.

He has also served as an exec producer on Your Pretty Face is Going to Hell, Joe Swanberg’s Easy and Trigger Warning with Killer Mike.

His hiring comes after Brooke Posch was promoted to President of the company and Tony Hernandez and Lilly Burns were promoted to Presidents of Jax Media owner owner Imagine Entertainment as well as CEO and COO respectively of Jax Media.

“Atlanta is a thriving center for film and television production, and we are thrilled to have a home base and develop and produce there,” said Posch. “We are excited for Alex, a Georgia-born native and seasoned producer, to be at the helm of Jax Atlanta.”