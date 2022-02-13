Skip to main content
CBS Studios Lands Australian Series ‘Colin From Accounts’ For Foxtel Streamer Binge

Javier Bardem Pic ‘The Good Boss’ Triumphs At Spain’s Goya Awards

The Good Boss
The Good Boss The Mediapro Studio

The Good Boss, Fernando León de Aranoa’s comedy-drama starring Javier Bardem, dominated Spain’s top film prizes this year, The Goyas, collecting six awards including Best Picture.

The film also nabbed Best Director and Best Screenplay for Aranoa, Best Actor for Javier Bardem, Best Original Score (Zeltia Montes) and Best Editing (Vanessa L. Marimbert). It had previously received a record-setting 20 nominations.

The ceremony saw Bardem continue his streak at the awards, collecting his sixth Goya in total, while filmmaker Aranoa is now up to seven across his career.

The Good Boss stars Bardem as a factory owner who deviously schemes his way to solving all of the problems within his business and his personal life, including his infidelities. It was produced by companies including The MediaPro Studio and MK2 Films. Cohen Media Group will handle the U.S. release.

Further winners at the 2022 Goyas included Blance Portillo picking up Best Actress for Maixabel, with that film also taking Supporting Actor for Urko Olazabal and New Actress for Maria Cerezuela.

Another Round took home Best European Picture, while New Director went to Clara Roquet of Libertad.

As previously announced, Cate Blanchett was the recipient of this year’s International Goya Award. A further honorary award went to Spanish actor José Sacristán
.
Full list of Goya winners:

FILM
The Good Boss

DIRECTOR
Fernando León de Aranoa, The Good Boss

NEW DIRECTOR
Clara Roquet, Libertad

ACTRESS
Blanca Portillo, Maixabel

ACTOR
Javier Bardem, The Good Boss

SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Nora Navas, Libertad

SUPPORTING ACTOR
Urko Olazabal, Maixabel

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Fernando León de Aranoa, The Good Boss

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Daniel Monzón y Jorge Guerricaechevarría, The Laws of the Border

CINEMATOGRAPHY
Kiko de la Rica, Mediterráneo: The Law of the Sea

ORIGINAL MUSIC
Zeltia Montes, The Good Boss

ORIGINAL SONG
Te espera el mar, (María José Llergo for Mediterráneo: The Law of the Sea)

NEW ACTOR
Chechu Salgado, The Laws of the Border

NEW ACTRESS
María Cerezuela, Maixabel

INTERNATIONAL GOYA AWARD
Cate Blanchett

ANIMATED FEATURE
Valentina (Chelo Loureiro)

IBERO-AMERICAN FILM
La cordillera de los sueños, (Patricio Guzmán, Chile)

EUROPEAN PICTURE
Another Round, (Thomas Vinterberg, Denmark)

DOCUMENTARY
Who’s Stopping Us, (Jonás Trueba)

HONORARY GOYA
José Sacristán

LIVE-ACTION SHORT FILM
Verónica Echegui (Tótem loba)

ANIMATED SHORT FILM
The Monkey, (Lorenzo Degl’Innocenti, Xosé Zapata)

DOCUMENTARY SHORT
Mamá, (Pablo de la Chica)

EDITING
Vanessa Marimbert, The Good Boss

PRODUCTION DESIGN
Albert Espel, Kostas Sfakianakis (Mediterráneo: The Law of the Sea)

COSTUME DESIGN
Vinyet Escobar (The Laws of the Border)

ART DIRECTION
Balter Gallart (The Laws of the Border)

SOUND
Daniel Fontrodona, Oriol Tarragó, Marc Bech, Marc Orts (Tres)

MAKEUP AND HAIR DESIGN
Sarai Rodríguez, Benjamín Pérez, Nacho Díaz (The Laws of the Border)

SPECIAL EFFECTS
Pau Costa, Laura Pedro (Way Down)

