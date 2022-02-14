Skip to main content
Jason Reitman Honors Father Ivan Reitman: “I’ve Lost My Hero”

(L-R) Ivan Reitman and Jason Reitman AP Photo/Diane Bondareff

Jason Reitman, who directed 2021’s Ghostbusters: Afterlife in keeping with family tradition, honored his late father, original Ghostbusters director Ivan Reitman, on Monday, tweeting, “I’ve lost my hero.”

The elder Reitman died Saturday at the age of 75.

In his tweet today, Jason Reitman wrote: “I’ve lost my hero. All I want is the chance to tell my father one more story. He came from a family of survivors and turned his legacy into laughter.”

Jason Reitman continued, “Thank you for the kind messages. Enjoy his movies and remember his storytelling gifts. Nothing would make him happier.”

