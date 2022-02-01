Jason Katims Series ‘Dear Edward’ Starring Connie Britton, Taylor Schilling & Colin O’Brien Gets Apple TV+ Order, Sets ‘Friday Night Lights’ Reunion

Connie Britton (The White Lotus), Taylor Schilling (Pam and Tommy) and Colin O’Brien (Wonka) headline Dear Edward, a drama written and executive produced by Jason Katims, which has received a formal series greenlight by Apple TV+.

The 10-episode series, based on the novel by Ann Napolitano, reunites former Friday Night Lights showrunner Katims with the acclaimed high school drama’s female lead, Britton. I hear Britton’s Dear Edward deal is for one year, something she also did when she signed on for the first season of Fox’s 9-1-1.

Dear Edward, the first series to come out of Katims’ overall deal with Apple TV+, has been in the works for over a year. Britton was approached early on and came on board last fall though negotiating her deal dragged on for months, holding up the formal series greenlight. As her contract was getting finalized, Orange Is the New Black alumna Schilling and young actor O’Brien were cast as leads.

Dear Edward tells the story of Edward Adler (O’Brien), a 12-year-old boy who survives a devastating commercial plane crash that kills every other passenger on the flight, including his family. As Edward and a diverse ensemble of others affected by the tragedy try to make sense of life after the crash, unexpected friendships, romances and communities are formed.

Schilling plays Edward’s aunt Lacey who takes him in after the crash. Britton plays Lacey’s friend whose husband died in the crash.

The series is described as a heartbreaking, life-affirming, and uplifting story about survival, resilience, connection, and the examination of what makes us human. Hailing from Apple Studios, Dear Edward is written by Katims, who serves as showrunner. He executive produces through True Jack Productions alongside Jeni Mulein. Author Napolitano also serves as executive producer alongside Fisher Stevens (Palmer), who is set to direct the first episode and serve as executive producer on the pilot. David Boyd will serve as producing director.

Dear Edward, the novel, is published by The Dial Press.

Emmy winner Katims who also has new Prime Video series As We See It, is repped by CAA and attorney Ira Schreck. Britton, coming off her starring role in HBO’s The White Lotus, is repped by Untitled Entertainment, WME, The Initiative Group and Hansen Jacobson Teller. Schilling, who plays Erica in Hulu’s buzzy new limited series Pam and Tommy, is repped by Untitled Entertainment and Gersh. O’Brien is repped by manager Wendi Green at Atlas Artists and attorney Stewart Brookman at Hansen Jacobson Teller. Napolitano is repped by CAA and by Julie Barer at The Book Group.