Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Women In Animation Sets Scholarship Recipients

Got A Tip? Tip Us

‘We’re All Going To The World’s Fair’ Filmmaker Jane Schoenbrun Signs With CAA

Jane Schoenbrun
Courtesy of Jane Schoenbrun

EXCLUSIVE: Emerging filmmaker Jane Schoenbrun, whose narrative feature debut We’re All Going to the World’s Fair premiered in the NEXT section of the 2021 Sundance Film Festival, has signed with CAA for representation.

In the coming-of-age horror film written and directed by Schoenbrun, which will be released in theaters via Utopia and on HBO Max in April, teenager Casey (Anna Cobb) becomes immersed in an online role-playing horror game, while alone in her attic bedroom, therein beginning to document changes that may or may not be happening to her.

Schoenbrun’s second narrative feature, I Saw the TV Glow, has been set up at A24, with Emma Stone, Dave McCary and Ali Herting producing for Fruit Tree, alongside Sarah Winshall and Sam Intili.

They are also the director of the feature documentary A Self-Induced Hallucination, which premiered at the 2019 Rotterdam International Film Festival, and the creator of the anthology film Collective: Unconscious, which premiered at SXSW. They previously served as an executive producer on Season 1 of Terence Nance’s Random Acts of Flyness for HBO.

They continue to be represented by Range Media Partners and attorney Kimberly Jaime of Jackoway Austen Tyerman.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad