Jamie Dornan To Co-Star Opposite Gal Gadot In Netflix And Skydance’s ‘Heart Of Stone’

EXCLUSIVE: Fresh off his Oscar-buzzed turn in Belfast, Jamie Dornan looks to have found his next big role, as sources tell Deadline he is set to join Gal Gadot in the international spy thriller Heart of Stone from Netflix and Skydance.

Tom Harper is directing the pic from a script by Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder. Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger are producing, along with Mockingbird’s Bonnie Curtis and Julie Lynn and Pilot Wave’s Gadot and Jaron Varsano. Harper, Rucka and Patty Whitcher are exec producing.

Plot details are being kept under wraps. The project has been a high priority for Netflix following its competitive auction victory for the project in January 2021. Skydance had packaged the property and taken it to the market, with several suitors vying for rights.

As for Dornan, the A-lister has had quite the fall as Belfast has become an award-season front-runner after its festival tour. His performance in the pic directed by Kenneth Branagh and also starring Caitriona Balfe and Jude Hill has delivered Dornan some of the best reviews of his career and, with Oscar voting coming to an end today, a possible first-time nomination as well.

He next can be seen in The Tourist, a new series premiering on HBO Max in March. He was most recently seen on the film side in his scene-stealing role in Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar. He is repped by UTA.