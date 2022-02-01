You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Geoffrey Rush To Play Groucho Marx In Oren Moverman-Directed ‘Raised Eyebrows’ For Cold Iron Pictures; Sienna Miller & Charlie Plummer Also Set

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

JJ Abrams, Stephen King, Ed Zwick & Marshall Herskovitz Team For 'Billy Summer' Limited Series
Read the full story

Jamie Dornan To Co-Star Opposite Gal Gadot In Netflix And Skydance’s ‘Heart Of Stone’

Jamie Dornan Gal Gadot
Jamie Dornan, Gal Gadot Mega

EXCLUSIVE: Fresh off his Oscar-buzzed turn in Belfast, Jamie Dornan looks to have found his next big role, as sources tell Deadline he is set to join Gal Gadot in the international spy thriller Heart of Stone from Netflix and Skydance.

Tom Harper is directing the pic from a script by Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder. Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger are producing, along with Mockingbird’s Bonnie Curtis and Julie Lynn and Pilot Wave’s Gadot and Jaron Varsano. Harper, Rucka and Patty Whitcher are exec producing.

Plot details are being kept under wraps. The project has been a high priority for Netflix following its competitive auction victory for the project in January 2021. Skydance had packaged the property and taken it to the market, with several suitors vying for rights.

As for Dornan, the A-lister has had quite the fall as Belfast has become an award-season front-runner after its festival tour. His performance in the pic directed by Kenneth Branagh and also starring Caitriona Balfe and Jude Hill has delivered Dornan some of the best reviews of his career and, with Oscar voting coming to an end today, a possible first-time nomination as well.

He next can be seen in The Tourist, a new series premiering on HBO Max in March. He was most recently seen on the film side in his scene-stealing role in Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar. He is repped by UTA.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

7 Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad