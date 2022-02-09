James Newton Howard Film Score Catalog Acquired By Multimedia Music In Wake Of $100M Fundraising

EXCLUSIVE: Amid a streaming-spurred frenzy for music catalog rights, Multimedia Music has acquired film and TV scores from nine-time Oscar nominee James Newton Howard.

Pricing for the catalog deal was not specified by the parties, but the transactions follows a $100 million funding round by Multimedia. The company, with offices in LA and London, is led by industry veterans Phil Hope and James Gibb in partnership with Atlantic Screen Music. Plans call for the funds raised from Metropolitan Partners Group and Pinnacle Bank to go toward acquisitions of other film and TV catalogs from composers, production companies or other rights holders.

With streaming music experiencing a boom, a string of deals have been sealed in recent months for the catalogs of major artists like Bruce Springsteen, Bob Dylan, James Brown and many others. Valuations for the priciest of those transactions, many of which include publishing rights, have surpassed $500 million. Film and TV scores offer the additional dimension of being a key building block for screen franchises, which are seeing an explosion of demand and a flurry of M&A deals of late.

Howard has scored more than 140 film and TV projects, with box office revenue from his film work exceeding $15 billion. His film credits include Fantastic Beasts, the Hunger Games films, The Dark Knight, Maleficent, Raya and the Last Dragon, Snow White and the Huntsman, King Kong, I Am Legend, The Fugitive and Pretty Woman. TV and series work has included ER and Emily In Paris.

The thesis driving Multimedia’s acquisition strategy is that the video streaming pie is already large but getting much larger. Even as well-penetrated as Netflix is, with 222 million global subscribers after 15 years of direct-to-consumer operations, its management team sees a path to double or triple in size in the coming years. Newer rivals like Disney+ and HBO Max have come on the scene more recently and are not yet globally available. As streaming expands, pay-TV and traditional film releases are continuing on, which means the overall exposure of film and TV music (and therefore its value) is on the rise.

“We are incredibly proud to have been chosen as the partner for this stellar acquisition from one of the true creative heavyweights of the industry,” Hope said. “Our thanks go to James and his team for trusting us to deliver the deal in record quick time and we are honored to be the new custodian of such an amazing catalog.”

Howard’s longtime agent, Sam Schwartz of the Gorfaine Schwartz Agency, added, “I am so pleased we found a solid and classy home in MMM for James’ legendary body of work. Phil Hope embodies what it means to honor a handshake, and is a sharp businessman whose word is his bond.”

While the Oscar has thus far eluded him, most recently for News of the World in 2021, Howard is an Emmy and Grammy winner. He has also received ASCAP’s Henry Mancini Award for Lifetime Achievement and the BMI ICON Award. As a record producer, arranger, and songwriter, he has collaborated with artists like Elton John; Crosby, Stills & Nash; Barbra Streisand; Earth, Wind and Fire; Bob Seger; Rod Stewart; Toto; Glenn Frey; Diana Ross; Carly Simon; Olivia Newton-John and Randy Newman.

Howard has also written concert works for the Pacific Symphony, the Seattle Chamber Music Society, the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra and 27 Pieces: The Hilary Hahn Encores.

The composer was represented for the catalog sale by Dave Kaplan/Surfdog, along with Gorfaine Schwartz. Multimedia Music was represented by DLA Piper.