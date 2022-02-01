Jada Pinkett Smith To Reunite With Queen Latifah In ‘The Equalizer’

Girls Trip alums Jada Pinkett Smith and Queen Latifah will reunite in an upcoming episode of CBS’ The Equalizer.

Smith will guest star as Jessie Cook, a savant-level thief with a photographic memory. Though she’s brilliant and the best at what she does, she’s also devious, unpredictable and amoral. Briefly recruited by the CIA for her skills, Jessie and McCall once worked a mission together back in the day, and though the two get along like oil and water, they’re a whole lot of fun to watch.

The casting marks a reunion for Smith and The Equalizer‘s Queen Latifah, who both starred in the 2017 film Girls Trip. The two also appeared together in Set It Off, and Latifah co-starred in The Secret Life of Bees, which Pinkett Smith exec produced.

The Equalizer is a reimagining of the classic series starring Queen Latifah as Robyn McCall, an enigmatic woman with a mysterious background who uses her extensive skills as a former CIA operative to help those with nowhere else to turn. McCall presents to most as an average single mom who is quietly raising her teenage daughter. But to a trusted few, she is The Equalizer – an anonymous guardian angel and defender of the downtrodden, who’s also dogged in her pursuit of personal redemption.

In addition to Queen Latifah, The Equalizer also stars Lorraine Toussaint, Tory Kittles, Liza Lapira, Adam Goldberg, Laya DeLeon Hayes.

The series is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with CBS Studios. Executive Producers include Andrew W. Marlowe, Terri Edda Miller, Queen Latifah, John Davis, John Fox, Debra Martin Chase, Shakim Compere, and Joseph C. Wilson.

Smith recently reprised her role as Niobe for Lana Wachowski’s The Matrix Resurrections, after appearing in the sci-fi franchise’s second and third installments, The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions. On television, her credits include Fox’s Gotham and TNT’s Hawthorne, among others. She recently signed on to star in Redd Zone, a new Netflix drama from Emmy-nominated screenwriter Kristin Layne Tucker (A Black Lady Sketch Show), Oscar-winning director Matthew A. Cherry (Hair Love) and Westbrook Studios, the company she founded with her husband Will Smith.



The Equalizer airs Sundays at 8:30-9:30 PM, ET/8:00-9:00 PM, PT on CBS.