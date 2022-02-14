‘Help’ & ‘His Dark Materials’ Writer Jack Thorne Handed WGGB Outstanding Contribution Award; Emerald Fennell, Russell T Davies, Armando Iannucci Also Among Winners

His Dark Materials and Help writer Jack Thorne has been recognized for Outstanding Contribution to Writing at tonight’s 29th Writers’ Guild of Great Britain Awards (WGGBAs), with Russell T Davies, Emerald Fennell and Armando Iannucci also taking home gongs.
The prolific Thorne, who delivered this year’s Edinburgh Television Festival MacTaggart lecture, was presented with the prestigious trophy by His Dark Materials exec and Bad Wolf Co-Founder Jane Tranter, following a two-decades-long career in which he has penned some of the UK’s most critically-acclaimed hits including This is England, Shameless and The Virtues.
“I think all writers would say that being given something from other writers is the greatest honor,” said Thorne. “I don’t think I’ve really contributed anything much in this strange career, and writing is a really strange job, but I’m grateful, and slightly anxious, to now have this award to live up to.”
Thorne has in the past year penned critically-acclaimed Channel 4 feature Help starring Stephen Graham and Jodie Comer, while also setting up a lobbying group to help tackle woefully poor disability representation rates in the UK TV and film industries, an issue to which he devoted his MacTaggart.
Meanwhile, Killing Eve writer Fennell won Best First Screenplay for Oscar-winning Carey Mulligan-starring debut Promising Young Woman, while Davies took home Best Long Form TV Drama for Channel 4’s It’s A Sin.
Along with co-writer Simon Blackfield, Iannucci won Best Screenplay for Dev Patel-starring feature The Personal History of David Copperfield.
There were also awards for Channel 4/Netflix’s Feel Good creators Mae Martin and Joe Hampson and My Mum Tracy Beaker writer Emma Reeves.
The awards are rare in celebrating the best of film, TV, radio, theatre, comedy, books and videogames all in one night.
Tonight’s event was hosted by WGGB chair Sandi Toksvig at London’ Royal College of Physicians.
The winners in full
|Outstanding Contribution to Writing
Presenter: Jane Tranter
|Jack Thorne
|Best Online Comedy
Presenter: Helen Lederer
|Remember Getting the Period Talk at School #Menopause by Hannah George, Taylor Glenn and Catie Wilkins
|Best Long Running TV Series
Presenter: Damon Alexis-Rochefort
|River City, Series 21, Episode 28 by Jillian Mannion
|Best Writing in a Video Game
Presenter: Giles Watling MP
|Overboard!, by Jon Ingold
|Best Children’s TV Episode
Presenter: Paul Chuckle
|My Mum Tracy Beaker: I want my Mum back by Emma Reeves
|Best Radio Comedy
Presenter: Sioned Wiliam
|Olga Koch: Fight by Olga Koch and Charlie Dinkin
|Best Long Form TV Drama
Presenter: Neil Pearson
|It’s A Sin by Russell T Davies
|Best First Novel
Presenter: Sue Teddern
|A Strange and Brilliant Light by Eli Lee
|Best First Screenplay
Presenter: Olivia Hetreed
|Promising Young Woman by Emerald Fennell
|Best Radio Drama
Presenter: Samira Ahmed
|The Half Widow by Avin Shah
|Best Play for Young Audiences
Presenter: Paul Chuckle
|Whatever Happened to the Jaggy Nettles? by Martin Travers
|Best Play
Presenter: Emma Reeves
|The Syrian Baker by Kevin Dyer
|Best Screenplay
Presenter: Andrea Gibb
|The Personal History of David Copperfield by Simon Blackwell and Armando Iannucci
|Best TV Situation Comedy
Presenter: Helen Lederer
|Feel Good by Mae Martin and Joe Hampson
|Best Short Form TV Drama
Presenter: Damon Alexis-Rochefort
|Elizabeth is Missing by Andrea Gibb
|Best Musical Theatre Bookwriting
Presenter: Eleanor Morton
|Black Love by Chinonyerem Odimba
