'L'immensita': First Look At Penelope Cruz In Emanuele Crialese's Italian Drama — EFM

'Help' & 'His Dark Materials' Writer Jack Thorne Handed WGGB Outstanding Contribution Award; Emerald Fennell, Russell T Davies, Armando Iannucci Also Among Winners

His Dark Materials and Help writer Jack Thorne has been recognized for Outstanding Contribution to Writing at tonight’s 29th Writers’ Guild of Great Britain Awards (WGGBAs), with Russell T Davies, Emerald Fennell and Armando Iannucci also taking home gongs.

The prolific Thorne, who delivered this year’s Edinburgh Television Festival MacTaggart lecture, was presented with the prestigious trophy by His Dark Materials exec and Bad Wolf Co-Founder Jane Tranter, following a two-decades-long career in which he has penned some of the UK’s most critically-acclaimed hits including This is England, Shameless and The Virtues.

“I think all writers would say that being given something from other writers is the greatest honor,” said Thorne. “I don’t think I’ve really contributed anything much in this strange career, and writing is a really strange job, but I’m grateful, and slightly anxious, to now have this award to live up to.”

Emerald Fennell Sets Follow-Up To 'Promising Young Woman' At MRC Film

Thorne has in the past year penned critically-acclaimed Channel 4 feature Help starring Stephen Graham and Jodie Comer, while also setting up a lobbying group to help tackle woefully poor disability representation rates in the UK TV and film industries, an issue to which he devoted his MacTaggart.

Meanwhile, Killing Eve writer Fennell won Best First Screenplay for Oscar-winning Carey Mulligan-starring debut Promising Young Woman, while Davies took home Best Long Form TV Drama for Channel 4’s It’s A Sin.

Along with co-writer Simon Blackfield, Iannucci won Best Screenplay for Dev Patel-starring feature The Personal History of David Copperfield.

There were also awards for Channel 4/Netflix’s Feel Good creators Mae Martin and Joe Hampson and My Mum Tracy Beaker writer Emma Reeves.

The awards are rare in celebrating the best of film, TV, radio, theatre, comedy, books and videogames all in one night.

Tonight’s event was hosted by WGGB chair Sandi Toksvig at London’ Royal College of Physicians.

The winners in full

Outstanding Contribution to Writing

Jack Thorne

 Jack Thorne
Best Online Comedy

Presenter: Helen Lederer

 Remember Getting the Period Talk at School #Menopause by Hannah George, Taylor Glenn and Catie Wilkins
Best Long Running TV Series

Presenter: Damon Alexis-Rochefort

 River City, Series 21, Episode 28 by Jillian Mannion
Best Writing in a Video Game

Overboard!,  by Jon Ingold

 Overboard!,  by Jon Ingold
Best Children’s TV Episode

Presenter: Paul Chuckle

 My Mum Tracy Beaker: I want my Mum back by Emma Reeves
Best Radio Comedy

Presenter: Sioned Wiliam

 Olga Koch: Fight by Olga Koch and Charlie Dinkin
Best Long Form TV Drama

It's A Sin by Russell T Davies

 It’s A Sin by Russell T Davies
Best First Novel

Presenter: Sue Teddern

 A Strange and Brilliant Light by Eli Lee
Best First Screenplay

Presenter: Olivia Hetreed

 Promising Young Woman by Emerald Fennell
Best Radio Drama

The Half Widow by Avin Shah

 The Half Widow by Avin Shah
Best Play for Young Audiences

Presenter: Paul Chuckle

 Whatever Happened to the Jaggy Nettles? by Martin Travers
Best Play

The Syrian Baker by Kevin Dyer

 The Syrian Baker by Kevin Dyer
Best Screenplay

Presenter: Andrea Gibb

 The Personal History of David Copperfield by Simon Blackwell and Armando Iannucci
Best TV Situation Comedy

Presenter: Helen Lederer

 Feel Good by Mae Martin and Joe Hampson
Best Short Form TV Drama

Elizabeth is Missing by Andrea Gibb

 Elizabeth is Missing by Andrea Gibb
Best Musical Theatre Bookwriting

Black Love by Chinonyerem Odimba

 Black Love by Chinonyerem Odimba

