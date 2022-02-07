WME Signs ‘I Care A Lot’ Writer/Director J Blakeson

EXCLUSIVE: British filmmaker J Blakeson has signed for representation with WME. Blakeson is coming off writing and directing the dark satirical thriller I Care A Lot, which starred Rosamund Pike, Peter Dinklage, Eiza Gonzales and Dianne Weist. The film premiered at 2020 Toronto and was released last February by Netflix in the US and Amazon Prime in the UK, with Pike winning the Golden Globe. He is currently in production on Culprits, the Disney+ limited series he created. Blakeson is head writer and lead director and EP alongside Character 7’s Stephen Garrett. Blakeson had been repped by CAA.

Blakeson made his feature debut with the acclaimed kidnap thriller The Disappearance of Alice Creed. His second film was The 5th Wave for Sony, and he directed all three episodes BBC/HBO’s mini-series Gunpowder, written by Ronan Bennett and starring Kit Harrington, Liv Tyler, Peter Mullen and Mark Gatiss.

London-based Blakeson continues to be repped in the UK by Nicky Lund at David Higham Associates and he’s lawyered by Carlos Goodman of Goodman, Genow.