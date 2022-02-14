Ivan Reitman Dies: ‘Ghostbusters’ Director Was 75

Ivan Reitman, director of Ghostbusters and Twins, died peacefully in his sleep on Saturday at the age of 75. His family confirmed the news to the AP.

“Our family is grieving the unexpected loss of a husband, father, and grandfather who taught us to always seek the magic in life,” children Jason Reitman, Catherine Reitman and Caroline Reitman said in a joint statement to the outlet.

The statement continues, “We take comfort that his work as a filmmaker brought laughter and happiness to countless others around the world. While we mourn privately, we hope those who knew him through his films will remember him always.”

His other director credits include Meatballs, Stripes, Twins, Kindergarten Cop, Animal House, and Dave.

