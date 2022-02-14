Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Best Picture Noms Lift ‘Licorice Pizza,’ ‘Belfast,’ ‘Drive My Car’ – Specialty Box Office

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Ivan Reitman Dies: ‘Ghostbusters’ Director Was 75
Read the full story

Ivan Reitman Remembered By Sony Chief Tom Rothman As “Inseparable Part” Of Columbia Pictures Legacy; “A Legend” By Comedy Peers

Tom Rothman, Ivan Reitman
Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group Chairman and CEO Tom Rothman and Ivan Reitman AP

Note: We will update reactions frequently

GHOSTBUSTERS II, from left, Ernie Hudson, Harold Ramis, director Ivan Reitman, Dan Aykroyd, Bill Murray, on-set, 1989. Everett

After a 51-year directing career, and longer as a producer, Ivan Reitman, the comedy architect behind such classics as Ghostbusters franchise, Twins, Kindergarten Cop and more, passed away tonight leaving a deep hole in many hearts. 2021 was quite a year for Reitman: He saw his son Jason Reitman successfully take over the Ghostbusters business with a lot of heart and soul, and plenty of laughs with Ghostbusters: Afterlife which wound up resurrecting the 38-year old series for Columbia Pictures; the movie making close to $200M WW. Ghostbusters spanned four movies, the first one in 1984 taking comedies to a special effects level, all in grossing $937.8M worldwide to date.

Related Story

Ivan Reitman Dies: 'Ghostbusters' Director Was 75

“Tonight, the lady with the torch weeps, as do all of us at Columbia, and film lovers around the world,” said Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group Chairman and CEO Tom Rothman in a statement to Deadline, “Ivan Reitman was an inseparable part of this studio’s legacy, but more than that he was a friend. A great talent and an even finer man; he will be dearly missed. We send his family all our condolences.”

From Ghostbusters: Afterlife star Mckenna Grace posted on Instagram:

Paul Feig, who directed the femme reboot of Ghostbusters in 2016 starring Kristen Wiig, Melissa McCarthy, Kate McKinnon, and Leslie Jones, expressed his “absolute shock” and how Reitman, who produced that movie, was a mentor:

Carrie Coon, who starred in the Ivan Reitman produced Ghostbusters: Afterlife, said the following:

 

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad