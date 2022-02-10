You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Irwin Entertainment Names Eli Frankel As President Of Production & Development

Eli Frankel
Irwin Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Irwin Entertainment, the company behind the upcoming NBC Shakira competition format Dancing with Myself, has hired former CBS and Magical Elves exec Eli Frankel.

Frankel joins the company as President of Production and Development.

He will oversee its slate of comedy, reality and live entertainment programming.

Frankel has worked on series including Survivor, The Amazing Race and Big Brother. He previously ran Rogue Atlas Productions, which produced shows including Revenge Body for Khloe Kardashian for E! and Skin Decision for Netflix, and worked at CBS.

He will work alongside Senior Vice President of Development Dave Kuba.

Irwin Entertainment founder John Irwin called Frankel a “huge win for the company”.

