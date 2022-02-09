‘Ironheart’: Anthony Ramos Lands New Secret Role In Upcoming Marvel Series

EXCLUSIVE: In the Heights star Anthony Ramos looks to have entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe as sources tell Deadline that he is set for a key role in Marvel’s Ironheart series for Disney+. Ironheart will star Dominique Thorne as Marvel character Riri Williams, a genius inventor and creator of the most advanced suit of armor since Iron Man.

Chinaka Hodge was recently tapped as head writer on the series, first announced as being in development during Disney’s investor-day presentation in December 2020. While details behind the Ramos role are unknown, sources say it will be similar to how Jonathan Majors was introduced as Kang the Conquer in Loki, where he is expected to not only have a big role in this series but in future Marvel projects as well.

Reps for Marvel Studios declined comment.

Williams was first introduced in the Marvel comics in 2016, the creation of writer Brian Michael Bendis and artist Mike Deodato. In the comics, she is a 15-year-old MIT student who reverse-engineers Iron Man’s armor in order to create armor of her own. Iron Man, aka Tony Stark, eventually took notice and gave her his encouragement to pursue the life of a superhero.

While a premiere date for the series is still TBD, insiders have told Deadline that Williams is expected to make her debut in the MCU in the upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which bows in November.

Since his breakout role as one of the original cast members of Hamilton, Ramos’ star has been on the rise with Bradley Cooper tapping him for a role his A Star Is Born remake. He then topped the ensemble cast in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s In the Heights which bowed last summer.

Ramos was also recently tapped to star in the latest Transformers pic, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, which is set to bow on June 9, 2023. He is repped by CAA, Door 24, Modest Management and attorney Paul Hasting.