Ireland Attracts Record €500M Film & TV Production Spend In 2021

Ireland saw a record-breaking €500M ($570M) production spend across film, television drama, documentary and animation in 2021, according to new figures released by national agency Screen Ireland.

That figure tops the previous record set in 2019 by a mammoth 40%.

Naturally, 2020 figures were lower due to the pandemic, which continued to disrupt production well into 2021, but not enough to stop the sector reaching a new high watermark.

As is happening in the UK, international spend is driving the figures. Such production activity, including Disney’s Disenchanted which filmed on location in Dublin and Wicklow, was up 45% in 2021.

However, local Irish production was also on the rise, increasing 52% from 2019 to 2021. Recent projects include Nocebo, Joyride, Aisha and God’s Creatures.

Irish animation is also on the up, continuing a decade of growth. Recent animated projects include feature film Tea for the Dead and TV series Lady Bird Liu.

On the TV side, spend has increased 145% since Screen Ireland introduced development funding for TV drama in 2015. Upcoming projects include Holding based on Graham Norton’s novel, Smother, The Dry and Redemption.

“This record-breaking level of film and TV production in Ireland demonstrates the dedication and resilience of all those working across the sector,” said Desiree Finnegan, Ireland Chief Executive. “Despite immense challenges, the producers, directors, writers, cast and crew continued creating world-class stories to entertain audiences at home and abroad. Throughout 2021 Screen Ireland supported Ireland’s vital national cinema, increased investment in high-end TV drama, embraced innovation in the animation sector and continued excellence in documentary production.”