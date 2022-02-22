‘Inventing Anna’ Scores Most Hours Watched For An English-Language Series Since Netflix Revised Ratings

Anna Delvey is continuing to rack up numbers.

Inventing Anna, the Shonda Rhimes-created limited series about the grifter otherwise known as Anna Sorokin, has scored the most hours viewed for an English-language series since Netflix changed the way that it reports its ratings data last summer.

The Shondaland-produced series, which stars Julia Garner as the fake heiress, was watched for 196M hours between February 14 and 20. This is on top of the 77M hours that it secured last week, having been released on February 11.

It makes it comfortably the streamer’s most watched English-language series in a one week period. For context, the third season of You racked up 179M hours, The Witcher drew 168M hours, Sex Education was taught for 160M and Cobra Kai wrestled 120M hours.

Given that Netflix shows generally drop on a Friday, it means that a clear picture is usually given the second week of release.

However, the show, which also stars Anna Chlumsky as a journalist hunting down the story, is still dwarfed by the success of Squid Game, which registered its most hours watched – 571M at the end of September and start of October. Korea was also responsible for the second most-watched show in a week with All Of Us Are Dead registered 236M hours watched in February with the fifth part of Money Heist stealing 202M hours in September.

Elsewhere in English-language series last week, the second season of Love Is Blind was watched for 59M hours, the second season of Sweet Magnolias drew 30M hours, the first part of the fourth season of Ozark got 18M hours, the second season of Raising Dion was watched for 17.6M hours with the first season also recording 14.1M hours. One Of Us Is Lying drew 15.4M hours, The Cuphead Show! was watched for 14.6M hours, the fourth part of Disenchantment drew 12.3M hours and The Woman In The House Across The Street From The Girl In The Window was watched for 11M hours.