‘Insecure’ Co-Creator And Star Issa Rae First To Receive Key To The City Of Inglewood

Writer, producer, and actress Issa Rae was present at the Taste of Inglewood festival to receive the key to Inglewood city. She is the first person to ever receive one. The ceremony took place across from the SoFi stadium where the Super Bowl game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals.

As a native of Inglewood, the Insecure writer and co-creator admits she’s emotional when giving her speech on being granted the prestigious honor.

“I’m a little emotional. I’m trying to be a thug right now,” she said. “The mayor really kind of flabbergasted me in that this is the first key in 114 years, so that’s a huge honor. I just want to thank you all so much for your support — thank you to the mayor, thank you to the city of Inglewood for making it so easy for us to film here, for helping us showcase this city that I love that so much.”

Rae continued “I have to give love to my grandparents who have lived here, have lived in Briarwood for a long time and who established my first point of view of Inglewood and love the city themselves; my mom and my sister who live here actively and just for being here”. She added, “I have to give a shout-out to my collaborators and my company members at Hoorae who have come out here to support me. I’m truly honored to receive this. I will always put on for my city: Inglewood, South L.A., stand up.”

Rae used several Inglewood locations in Insecure and there are also several Inglewood neighborhoods in the reality series Sweet Life: Los Angeles (a show she serves as executive producer) also shoots in various areas and restaurants around the city.

At the key gifting event Mayor James T. Butts Jr. mentioned Rae’s “outstanding contributions to our culture” during his speech, calling her “a living legend.”