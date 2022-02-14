‘Impractical Jokers’ Returns For First Episode Since Joe Gatto Exit; Special To Simulcast On TBS, TNT & truTV

Turner’s TNETs is going big with the return of Impractical Jokers. For the first episode since star Joe Gatto announced that he was leaving the comedy troupe, the company plans an April simulcast of a supersized special across all three of its networks — TBS, TNT and truTV.

It will mark the first time that the truTV show has aired at the same time on its other networks.

The episode will air on Saturday, April 2 directly following the NCAA Men’s Final Four.

It will see Brian “Q” Quinn, James “Murr” Murray and Sal Vulcano pal around with Bad Trip star Eric André.

It comes as a new season of the show is currently in production and will return this summer with new episodes featuring different celebrity guests.

Quinn, Murray and Vulcano are represented by Jack Rovner and Dexter Scott of Vector Management; Martin Lesak, Jason Heyman and Nick Nuciforo of UTA; and Danny Passman of Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passman.