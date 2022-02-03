‘Immigrant’: Quentin Plair & Nicola Peltz Join Kumail Nanjiani In Hulu Limited Series, Matt Shakman To Direct

EXCLUSIVE: Quentin Plair (The Good Lord Bird) is set to recur opposite Kumail Nanjiani and Nicola Peltz (Transformers: Age of Extinction) will guest star in Hulu limited series Immigrant (working title), from Pam & Tommy creator Robert Siegel. Additionally, WandaVision and The Great director/executive producer Matt Shakman has joined as director and executive producer. He replaces originally announced Ramin Bahrani ahead of the series’ start of production.

Written and executive produced by Siegel, Immigrant (wt) is the true story of Somen “Steve” Banerjee (Nanjiani), the Indian-American entrepreneur who started Chippendales. The series will detail the insane, darkly comedic, crime-ridden story behind the unique male revue that became a cultural phenomenon.

Plair will play Otis, the sole black dancer at Chippendales’ LA outpost until a dramatic falling-out with its owner Steve Banerjee (Nanjiani) over the club’s questionable admission policies regarding race.

Peltz will portray Dorothy Stratten. Both sexy and wholesome, Dorothy Stratten, who’s managed by her sleazy husband Paul Snider, was a Playboy Playmate, actress, and, least likely of all, a key player in the founding of the male strip club Chippendales.

Siegel and Nanjiani executive produce alongside Dylan Sellers, Jenni Konner, Matt Shakman, Emily V. Gordon, Nora Silver and Rajiv Joseph, who will write on the series along with Mehar Sethi. Siegel and Konner serve as co-showrunners and Shakman will direct. Jacqui Rivera is co-executive producer and Annie Wyman is co-producer. 20th Television serves as the studio on the series.

Plair has had notable recurring roles on Showtime’s The Good Lord Bird opposite Ethan Hawke and Daveed Diggs, as well as Roswell: New Mexico, in which he portrayed Dallas in 17 episodes over two seasons. On the film side, Plair appeared in the Netflix film, Burning Sands and Drumline for VH1. He’s repped by Innovative Artists and Monogram Management Group.

Peltz is best known for her roles in Transformers: Age of Extinction and Bates Motel on A&E. She’s repped by ICM, Management 360 and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.

Shakman received directing Emmy nominations for both The Great and WandaVision and shared in the latter’s Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series Emmy nom.