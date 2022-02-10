‘Immigrant’: Andrew Rannells Joins Kumail Nanjiani In Hulu Limited Series

Andrew Rannells has been tapped for a recurring role in Hulu limited series Immigrant (working title), starring Kumail Nanjiani, Annaleigh Ashford and Murray Bartlett, from Pam & Tommy creator Robert Siegel.

Written and executive produced by Siegel, Immigrant (wt) is the true story of Somen “Steve” Banerjee (Nanjiani), the Indian-American entrepreneur who started Chippendales. The series will detail the insane, darkly comedic, crime-ridden story behind the unique male revue that became a cultural phenomenon.

Rannells will play the rich kid investor in Chippendales New York and the love interest of producer-choreographer Nick De Noia, played by Bartlett.

Cast also includes Quentin Plair, who recurs, and Nicola Peltz, who guest stars.

Siegel and Nanjiani executive produce alongside Dylan Sellers, Jenni Konner, Matt Shakman, Emily V. Gordon, Nora Silver and Rajiv Joseph, who will write on the series along with Mehar Sethi. Siegel and Konner serve as co-showrunners and Matt Shakman will direct. Jacqui Rivera is co-executive producer and Annie Wyman is co-producer. 20th Television serves as the studio on the series.

Tony nominee and Grammy winner Rannells was last seen in Showtime’s Black Monday and is currently filming season two of Girls5Eva for Peacock. He also appeared in HBO’s Girls and Ryan Murphy’s Netflix film adaptations of The Prom and The Boys in the Band.