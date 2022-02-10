IFC Midnight Picks Up Sci-Fi Disaster Movie ‘Rubikon’ – EFM

IFC Midnight has taken North American rights to Magdalena Lauritsch’s sci-fi disaster movie, Rubikon. A theatrical and PVOD date will be set for this year.

In the film, the crew of a space station, Hannah (Julia Franz Richter), Gavin (George Blagden) and Dimitri (Mark Ivanir) must decide whether they risk their lives to get back home during a global catastrophe and search for survivors or stay safe in the sophisticated station’s algae symbiosis system, which makes them fully self-reliant. Rubikon questions whether we have the right to seal ourselves off in safety and ignorance from the ongoing problems of the world, as three people with three very different worldviews collide in this pressure-cooker environment millions of miles away.

The deal for the film was negotiated by IFC Films’ Manager of Acquisitions Adam Koehler with The Playmaker Munich’s Deputy Head of Sales & Acquisitions Moritz Hemminger on behalf of the filmmakers. The Playmaker Munich will host a private screening of 2021 Cannes Frontières Buyers Showcase contender Rubikon at this year’s virtual EFM.

The pic is represented by sales agent The Playmaker Munich stars Julia Franz Richter (Undine), George Blagden (Les Miserables), and Mark Ivanir (The Good Shepherd). Rubikon is a production by Samsara Filmproduktion in co-production with Graf Filmproduktion. The production was funded by Österreichisches Filminstitut, Filmfonds Wien, ORF Film- und Fernsehabkommen, FISA and Carinthia Film Commission.