‘Hungry’: Gabriel Iglesias & Ryan McPartlin Join NBC Comedy Pilot, James Burrows To Direct

EXCLUSIVE: Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias and Ryan McPartlin are set as series regulars in Hungry, NBC’s multi-camera comedy pilot starring and executive produced by Demi Lovato. Additionally, multi-Emmy-winning sitcom helmer James Burrows will direct the pilot, which comes from Sean Hayes and Todd Milliner’s Hazy Mills, SB Projects and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Written and executive produced by Suzanne Martin, Hungry follows a group of friends who belong to a food-issues group helping one another as they look for love, success and the perfect thing in the fridge that’s going to make it all better.

Iglesias will play Danny, a big-hearted big guy who’s the life of the party. McPartlin will portray Justin, the group’s leader.

The cast also includes Valerie Bertinelli, Alex Brightman and Ashley D. Kelley.

Hayes, Milliner & Scooter Braun, Scott Manson and James Shin exec produce.

Iglesias recently starred in and executive produced comedy series Mr. Iglesias, which aired for two seasons on Netflix. He’ll soon make history on May 7 for being the first comedian to perform at Dodger Stadium, which later will stream as a stand-up special on Netflix. Iglesias also stars in Paramount’s upcoming animated feature Blazing Samurai, in which he voices Chuck, set for release in July. He’s repped by Arsonhouse Entertainment and Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum.

Best known for his series-regular role on NBC’s Chuck, McPartlin most recently starred in two seasons of Fox’s L.A.’s Finest, as well as on Marc Cherry’s Devious Maids, with whom he reunited for a role on Why Women Kill. Film credits include Hunter Killer and the recent Hallmark Movies & Mysteries feature Cut, Color, Murder, for which he also served as executive producer. He’s repped by Mosaic, Gersh, and attorneys McKuin Frankel Whitehead.

Burrows, best known for his work on Taxi, Cheers, Frasier and Will & Grace (including the latter’s revival), has won 11 Primetime Emmy Awards during his long career. He directed the pilots for all four series above as well as for such other long-running comedies as The Big Bang Theory and Two and a Half Men. His most recent Emmy win came in 2020 in the Outstanding Variety Special (Live) category for Live in Front of a Studio Audience: ‘All in the Family’ and ‘Good Times,’ which he executive produced. The doyen of multi-camera comedy directing for the past several decades, he has won multiple DGA Awards, the latest in 2020 for Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s ‘All in the Family’ and ‘The Jeffersons’. He most recently directed the pilot and two additional episodes of Chuck Lorre’s CBS comedy B Positive.

Burrows is repped by WME and Hansen Jacobson.