Hulu’s ‘The Kardashians’ Gets Spring Premiere Date In Dramatic Teaser

Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kendall, Kylie and Kris Kardashian are gearing up for their Hulu debut.

On Monday, Hulu unveiled the premiere date for its upcoming The Kardashians series, with a dramatic teaser scored by Nina Simone’s “Feeling Good.” Set to debut April 14, as revealed in the video above, The Kardashians seeks to give viewers an all access pass into the titular family’s life. Here’s part of the official log line: “Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie bring the cameras back to reveal the truth behind the headlines. From the intense pressures of running billion-dollar businesses to the hilarious joys of playtime and school drop-offs, this series brings viewers into the fold with a honest story of love & life in the spotlight.”

The Kardashians will premiere nearly 10 months after the Kardashian clan bid farewell to their long-running series Keeping Up with the Kardashians on E! back in June 2021. Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which made its debut in October 2007, tracked the family’s rise to social media and reality TV prominence and followed all the juicy drama that came with the Kardashian name.

Fulwell 73 partner Ben Winston executive produces alongside Emma Conway and Elizabeth Jones with Danielle King serving as showrunner and executive producer.

Watch the premiere date announcement above.