Hulu And Fox Set Streaming Output Deal, Extending Co-Exclusive With Tubi For ‘The Masked Singer’ And Many Other Titles

Fox Entertainment and Hulu have set a comprehensive output deal enabling the Disney-owned service to stream all out-of-season episodes of many Fox series, including all of the network’s unscripted fare.

The unscripted titles involved include The Masked Singer, LEGO Masters, I Can See Your Voice, Name That Tune, The Masked Dancer, Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back, MasterChef and MasterChef Junior. In addition, Hulu will stream Fox animated comedy HouseBroken, which features the voices of Lisa Kudrow, Will Forte, Clea DuVall, Nat Faxon, Sharon Horgan, Tony Hale, Sam Richardson and Jason Mantzoukas.

The output deal also includes future unscripted programming that will be owned and controlled by Fox Entertainment.

The agreement preserves a shared exclusive with Fox-owned streaming platform Tubi. Fox Corp. acquired the free, ad-supported platform in early 2020, soon after it embarked on a new corporate chapter upon the close of a $71.3 billion deal with Disney. In that milestone transaction, Disney bought most of 21st Century Fox, leaving behind a more streamlined, TV-focused entity in Fox Corp. Fox’s previous 30% stake in Hulu was taken over by Disney, which also then gained full operational control of the 15-year-old streaming outlet in a separate arrangement with Comcast.

The output deal is one of the first notable moves by former longtime Fox exec Joe Earley since he became president of Hulu two weeks ago after a run at Disney.

“This deal proudly continues the Fox/Hulu partnership. Hulu continues to be a great place for fans to catch-up on, and even discover, Fox’s iconic, talked-about stories and characters,” Fox entertainment chief Charlie Collier said in a press release. “Welcome, Joe Earley — yet another great addition to the partnership.”

Earley said the output deal will enable Hulu “to offer our subscribers even more unrivaled animation and unscripted programming, and we look forward to continuing our relationship with Fox Entertainment.”

The Masked Singer, I Can See Your Voice, The Masked Dancer and Name That Tune are produced by Fox’s in-house unscripted studio, Fox Alternative Entertainment. Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back is produced by Studio Ramsay Global, the recently formed production entity from Fox Entertainment and the chef, restaurateur and presenter. LEGO Masters is produced by Endemol Shine North America, Tuesday’s Child and Plan B Entertainment, and MasterChef and MasterChef Junior are produced by Endemol Shine North America and One Potato Two Potato. HouseBroken is produced by Kapital Entertainment and Fox Entertainment, and animated by Fox-owned animation studio Bento Box Entertainment.