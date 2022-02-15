‘How I Met Your Father’ Renewed For Supersized Season 2 At Hulu

PHOTO EMBARGOED FOR USE UNTIL 9:30 PM PT ON MONDAY 02/07/22 (12:30 AM ET ON TUESDAY 02/08/22). How I Met Your Father -- “The Good Mom” - Episode 105 -- An unexpected visit from Sophie's mom heightens Val's concern for her friend. Charlie helps Jesse and Sid face past traumas. A culinary quest leads Ellen to someone new. Sophie (Hilary Duff), Valentina (Francia Raisa), and Lori (Paget Brewster), shown. (Photo by: Patrick Wymore/Hulu)

Hulu has renewed How I Met Your Father for a supersized Season 2 consisting of 20 episodes. The Hilary Duff-led series is a standalone sequel to CBS’ How I Met Your Mother.

In How I Met Your Father, written by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, in the near future, Sophie (Kim Cattrall) is telling her son the story of how she met his father: a story that catapults us back to the year 2021 where Sophie (Hilary Duff) and her close-knit group of friends – Jesse (Chris Lowell), Valentina (Francia Raisa), Charlie (Tom Ainsley), Ellen (Tien Tran) and Sid (Suraj Sharma) — are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options.

“Isaac and Elizabeth’s inspired vision for How I Met Your Father has proven to be true appointment viewing that fans cannot get enough of week to week. The lives of these characters, as portrayed by the immensely talented cast led by Hilary Duff, are just starting to unfold and we’re thrilled to bring more of this group’s journey to our viewers with a supersized second season,” said Jordan Helman, Head of Scripted Content, Hulu Originals.

Aptaker and Berger will also executive produce alongside HIMYM creators/exec producers Carter Bays and Craig Thomas and the original series’ director/exec producer Pam Fryman, as well as Adam Londy. Duff serves as a producer. 20th Television is the studio.

New episodes of How I Met Your Father are released on Tuesdays.