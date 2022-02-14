Hollywood Sign Being Altered To Celebrate Rams Super Bowl Win

The Hollywood sign is getting a facelift today, with the iconic letters being altered to read “Rams House.” The move is meant to celebrate the Rams’ Super Bowl LVI victory over the Cincinnati Bengals last night.

Crews began the work Monday morning to transform the sign. It will remain altered through Wednesday, L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti said. You can watch the changes now underway on the Hollywood sign webcam.

“What a day in Los Angeles, the Rams are Super Bowl Champions,” Garcetti said. “This town has the best teams and fans in the world, and we can’t wait to show off our L.A. pride with a display that only Hollywood could deliver. Go Rams.”

The Rams tweeted a rendering of what the sign is expected to look like after the change.

BREAKING: The Famous Hollywood sign will be transformed into "Rams House" during this week. This is not a joke, this will happen pic.twitter.com/HnDElHszt2 — Rams HQ (@LARAMSHQ) February 14, 2022

Los Angeles is the only city in 50 years to have its three major sports teams — the Rams, the Dodgers and the Lakers — win championships in their respective domains within 18 months of each other.

Plans were believed to be underway for a Rams victory parade, possibly as early as Wednesday, but details had not yet been finalized or confirmed. The Lakers and Dodgers were both denied victory parades following their recent championship seasons due to the Covid-19 pandemic. There was sporadic violence Downtown on Sunday night after the team’s victory.

“Winning a Super Bowl for Los Angeles and our fans in our home stadium is a dream come true,” Los Angeles Rams Chief Operating Officer Kevin Demoff. “We are grateful to the city, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce and the Hollywood Sign Trust to allow us to recognize this historic championship by turning the iconic Hollywood sign into a celebration of our fans and our community.”

City News Service contributed to this report.